The Washington Wizards (6-29), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena, will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Thunder matchup.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-11.5) 246.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Thunder (-11.5) 247 -670 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 121.8 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 114.2 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a +257 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards' -382 scoring differential (being outscored by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.1 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 126.1 per contest (30th in league).

The two teams average 236.9 points per game combined, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 240.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has put together a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 22.5 -110 22.6 Jordan Poole 14.5 -125 16.3 Deni Avdija 13.5 -105 11.9 Tyus Jones 12.5 -120 12.5 Daniel Gafford 9.5 -133 10.5

Wizards and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Thunder +1800 +900 -

