If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Winchester, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Winchester, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millbrook High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Bealeton, VA

Bealeton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Spotswood High School at John Handley High School