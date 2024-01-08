The Washington Wizards (6-29) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 126 - Wizards 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)

Thunder (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-14.4)

Thunder (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Thunder's .706 ATS win percentage (24-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .457 mark (16-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As an 11.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 4-2 ATS record Washington puts up as an 11.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (57.1% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (61.8%).

The Thunder have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season while the Wizards have a .152 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-28).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 15th in the NBA on offense (115.1 points scored per game) and worst defensively (126.1 points allowed).

Washington is the worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (39.3) and worst in rebounds allowed (49.9).

The Wizards are eighth in the league in assists (27.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Washington commits 13.5 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking 19th and ninth, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.