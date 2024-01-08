The Charlotte Hornets, with Terry Rozier, match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Rozier had 15 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 104-91 loss versus the Bulls.

We're going to look at Rozier's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.7 23.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.2 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.5 PRA -- 34.6 34.5 PR -- 27.5 28 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.7



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Rozier has made 8.7 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Bulls concede 111.5 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have allowed 27.2 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13.9 makes per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 36 15 4 7 1 0 1 12/6/2023 40 25 5 7 1 2 1

