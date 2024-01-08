Roanoke, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Roanoke, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian School at Temple Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Madison Heights, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
