Prince Edward, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Prince Edward, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince Edward, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fuqua School at Timberlake Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.