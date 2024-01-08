Monday's MEAC slate includes the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) playing the Norfolk State Spartans (8-4) at 5:30 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kierra Wheeler: 17.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Niya Fields: 7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Danaijah Williams: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Makoye Diawara: 6.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Jada Tiggett: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

