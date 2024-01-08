The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 45% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.3% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Norfolk State has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 156th.
  • The Spartans put up 6.3 more points per game (74.4) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (68.1).
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, Norfolk State is 8-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 away.
  • At home the Spartans are giving up 58.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are on the road (72.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 84-65 Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee L 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State W 79-72 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/15/2024 Virginia-Lynchburg - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
1/20/2024 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium

