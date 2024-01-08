The Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Bridges produced 28 points in a 104-91 loss versus the Bulls.

Below, we dig into Bridges' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.4 21.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.0 7.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 30.4 31.6 PR -- 27.4 28.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 12.5% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 111.5 points per game.

The Bulls allow 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 27.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13.9 makes per contest.

Miles Bridges vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 42 28 5 2 3 0 0 12/6/2023 40 16 8 2 2 0 3

