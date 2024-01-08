Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kyle Kuzma will lead the Washington Wizards (6-29) into a home matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSOK
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1219.3
|1738.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|34.8
|52.7
|Fantasy Rank
|5
|42
Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Kuzma gear on Fanatics!
Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- The Wizards' -382 scoring differential (being outscored by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.1 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 126.1 per contest (30th in league).
- Washington is 30th in the league at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 fewer than the 49.9 its opponents average.
- The Wizards connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.4 on average.
- Washington has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.5 points, 6.0 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, making 54.7% of shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Thunder average 121.8 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
- Oklahoma City is 28th in the league at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents average.
- The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 11.6 (second in the league) while its opponents average 15.4.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-9.2
|8.9
|Usage Percentage
|31.6%
|33.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.5%
|64.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|10.1%
|9.6%
|Assist Pct
|21.6%
|30.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.