On Monday, Kyle Kuzma will lead the Washington Wizards (6-29) into a home matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT and BSOK
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: Capital One Arena

Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Total Fantasy Pts 1219.3 1738.1
Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.8 52.7
Fantasy Rank 5 42

Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

  • Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
  • The Wizards' -382 scoring differential (being outscored by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.1 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 126.1 per contest (30th in league).
  • Washington is 30th in the league at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 fewer than the 49.9 its opponents average.
  • The Wizards connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.4 on average.
  • Washington has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.5 points, 6.0 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, making 54.7% of shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • The Thunder average 121.8 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
  • Oklahoma City is 28th in the league at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents average.
  • The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.
  • Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 11.6 (second in the league) while its opponents average 15.4.

Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Plus/Minus Per Game -9.2 8.9
Usage Percentage 31.6% 33.1%
True Shooting Pct 55.5% 64.3%
Total Rebound Pct 10.1% 9.6%
Assist Pct 21.6% 30.7%

