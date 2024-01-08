The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on January 8, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.9% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 6-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.

The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just two fewer points than the 111.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Charlotte is 7-10.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (109.8), but also give up fewer at home (119) than on the road (120.9).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (120.9).

At home the Hornets are picking up 24.9 assists per game, 0.4 less than on the road (25.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries