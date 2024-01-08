On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Charlotte Hornets (7-20) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward posts 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Terry Rozier posts 23.2 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

P.J. Washington posts 13.6 points, 2.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Brandon Miller posts 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Mark Williams posts 12.7 points, 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gets the Bulls 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Coby White is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

Patrick Williams is putting up 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Andre Drummond gives the Bulls 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Hornets Bulls 110.4 Points Avg. 110 120.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 46.7% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.2% Three Point % 36.6%

