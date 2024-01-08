On Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (16-21), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -89 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.1 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 111.5 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Hornets have a -350 scoring differential, falling short by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.5 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 120.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 218.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 231.6 points per game combined, 16.1 more points than the total for this matchup.

Chicago is 18-19-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has put together a 14-19-0 record against the spread this year.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Terry Rozier 24.5 -105 23.7 Miles Bridges 23.5 -115 20.4 Nick Richards 9.5 -125 8.7

Hornets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Bulls +50000 +25000 -

