Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Fairfax, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
