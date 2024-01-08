Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Fairfax, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at Alexandria City High School