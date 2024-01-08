Daniel Gafford's Washington Wizards take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Gafford, in his last time out, had six points and 12 rebounds in a 121-105 loss to the Knicks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gafford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.5 10.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 7.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA -- 19.7 18.4 PR -- 18.1 17.3



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Gafford has made 4.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.0% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.2.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Thunder are 26th in the NBA, giving up 45.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 27.1 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 25 15 9 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 6 2 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.