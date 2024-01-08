Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Craig, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craig, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8

5:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA Conference: Pioneer

Pioneer How to Stream: Watch Here

Craig County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School