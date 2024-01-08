Amherst, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Amherst, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Amherst, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian School at Temple Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Madison Heights, VA
