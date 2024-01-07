The Hofstra Pride (7-5) square off against the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in CAA play.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

The Tribe score an average of 63.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 54.3 the Pride allow to opponents.

William & Mary has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.

Hofstra's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Pride score are the same as the Tribe allow.

Hofstra has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.

When William & Mary allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 4-0.

The Pride are making 39% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Tribe allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Tribe make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Pride's defensive field-goal percentage.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%

16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG% Bella Nascimento: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Kayla Rolph: 6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Cassidy Geddes: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Kayla Beckwith: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%

William & Mary Schedule