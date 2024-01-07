The Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) go up against the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: CW

Virginia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 72.3 points per game, eight more points than the 64.3 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Duke is 9-1.

Virginia has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.3 points.

The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are 14.7 more points than the Blue Devils give up (60.9).

Virginia has an 8-4 record when putting up more than 60.9 points.

Duke is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Blue Devils concede.

The Blue Devils make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77)

11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77) Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG% Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Virginia Schedule