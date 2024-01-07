Two streaking squads meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Hokies are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wolfpack, victors in 14 in a row.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack's 79.7 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 56.8 the Hokies give up to opponents.

NC State is 14-0 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Hokies put up are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack give up (58).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 58 points.

When NC State gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 14-0.

The Hokies shoot 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Virginia Tech Schedule