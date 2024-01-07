Sunday's game that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) versus the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NC State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Hokies are coming off of an 82-73 win against Wake Forest in their last game on Thursday.

In their last game on Thursday, the Hokies claimed an 82-73 win over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack head into this contest on the heels of an 88-80 win against Florida State on Thursday. Elizabeth Kitley scored a team-best 27 points for the Hokies in the win. In the Wolfpack's win, River Baldwin led the team with 21 points (adding eight rebounds and zero assists).

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Hokies secured their signature win of the season on November 24, a 59-58 victory.

Virginia Tech has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 61) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 148) on December 17

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 170) on December 31

76-70 over Tulane (No. 174) on November 25

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack defeated the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their signature win of the season.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

The Hokies have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 44) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 77) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game (scoring 81.7 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while allowing 56.8 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential overall.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +304 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.0 per contest to rank 68th in college basketball.

