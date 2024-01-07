Sunday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Hokies came out on top in their most recent game 82-73 against Wake Forest on Thursday.

The Hokies enter this contest on the heels of an 82-73 win over Wake Forest on Thursday. The Wolfpack's last contest on Thursday ended in an 88-80 win over Florida State. In the victory, Elizabeth Kitley paced the Hokies with 27 points. In the Wolfpack's win, River Baldwin led the way with 21 points (adding eight rebounds and zero assists).

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Hokies captured their best win of the season on November 24, a 59-58 victory.

The Hokies have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia Tech is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 164) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 176) on December 31

NC State Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Wolfpack picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-60 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hokies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball).

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +304 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 58.0 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

