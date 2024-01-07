Sunday's contest that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) versus the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NC State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Hokies head into this matchup following an 82-73 victory against Wake Forest on Thursday.

The Hokies are coming off of an 82-73 victory against Wake Forest in their most recent game on Thursday. The Wolfpack's most recent contest on Thursday ended in an 88-80 win over Florida State. Elizabeth Kitley scored a team-high 27 points for the Hokies in the win. River Baldwin scored 21 points in the Wolfpack's win, leading the team.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24 against the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings, the Hokies claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory at a neutral site.

The Hokies have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Virginia Tech has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 164) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 176) on December 31

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack beat the No. 5-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +324 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.9 points per game. They're putting up 81.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 56.8 per outing to rank 52nd in college basketball.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack put up 79.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 58 per outing (72nd in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.