Sunday's contest that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) versus the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NC State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Thursday 82-73 over Wake Forest.

The Hokies came out on top in their most recent game 82-73 against Wake Forest on Thursday. The Wolfpack came out on top in their most recent matchup 88-80 against Florida State on Thursday. Elizabeth Kitley's team-high 27 points paced the Hokies in the win. River Baldwin recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and zero assists for the Wolfpack.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Hokies picked up their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, who are a top 50 team (No. 49), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hokies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 49) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on December 31

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-60.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

NC State has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game (scoring 81.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while giving up 56.8 per contest to rank 53rd in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential overall.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game, with a +304 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 58.0 per outing (71st in college basketball).

