Sunday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) at 12:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Duke by a score of 70-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Cavaliers suffered a 63-60 loss to Georgia Tech.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Virginia vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 70, Virginia 66

Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Cavaliers beat the Missouri Tigers, the No. 80 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-81 on November 30, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cavaliers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Virginia has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on November 30

81-59 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 202) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 208) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 210) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77)

11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77) Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG% Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (187th in college basketball).

