The Davidson Wildcats (12-1) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning stretch when they host the VCU Rams (12-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Rams score 11.4 more points per game (63.7) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (52.3).

When it scores more than 52.3 points, VCU is 12-2.

Davidson's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 63.7 points.

The Wildcats score 23.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Rams allow (50.6).

Davidson has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 50.6 points.

VCU has a 12-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Wildcats shoot 46.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rams concede defensively.

The Rams' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)

12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Schedule