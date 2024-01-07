Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
Should you bet on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 32 games this season.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 83 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.