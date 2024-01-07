Should you bet on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 83 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 6-2
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 6-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:52 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:17 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

