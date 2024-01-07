In Week 18 action at FedExField, the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Dallas Cowboys defense and Daron Bland. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington pass catchers against the Cowboys' pass defense.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 118.6 7.4 32 96 7.73

Terry McLaurin vs. Daron Bland Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin leads his team with 946 receiving yards on 73 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington has accumulated 3,595 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and 5.9 passing yards per attempt (26th).

The Commanders rank 23rd in the league in scoring with 19.9 points per contest, and they rank 21st in total yards with 321.1 per game.

Washington is throwing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 38 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 18th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 66 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 55%.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has a team-leading eight interceptions to go along with 66 tackles, three TFL, and 14 passes defended.

In the air, Dallas has given up the fifth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 3,055 (190.9 per game).

The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league, 19.1 per game.

Dallas has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Daron Bland Rec. Targets 123 78 Def. Targets Receptions 73 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 45 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 946 66 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.1 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 295 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 8 Interceptions

