Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 190.9 per game.

McLaurin's 123 targets have resulted in 73 grabs for a team-best 946 yards (59.1 per game) and four scores so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McLaurin and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McLaurin vs. the Cowboys

McLaurin vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 5 GP / 35.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 35.8 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Dallas has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Cowboys yield 190.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Commanders vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McLaurin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In nine of 16 games this season, McLaurin has topped his prop for receiving yards.

McLaurin has been targeted on 123 of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (20.2% target share).

He has been targeted 123 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (58th in NFL).

McLaurin has registered a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (10.8% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 6 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.