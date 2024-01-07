The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a home matchup against the LSU Tigers (14-1), who have won 14 straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up.
  • When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.
  • Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
  • The 67.1 points per game the Rebels score are 7.6 more points than the Tigers give up (59.5).
  • Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.
  • LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Rebels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (36.2%).
  • The Tigers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 16 higher than the Rebels have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
  • Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/4/2024 @ Alabama W 55-45 Foster Auditorium
1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/14/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Coppin State W 80-48 Physical Education Complex
12/30/2023 Jacksonville W 110-68 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/4/2024 Missouri W 92-72 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/7/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/11/2024 Texas A&M - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/14/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

