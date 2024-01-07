How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Follow your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 18 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the matchups you can expect to see today by reading the article below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-7)
Total: 37
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-3)
Total: 41.5
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Patriots (-2)
Total: 28.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 41.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-4.5)
Total: 36.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-4)
Total: 47.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Cowboys (-13.5)
Total: 47
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 47.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-5)
Total: 43
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-4)
Total: 40
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 35
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 45.5
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Raiders (-3)
Total: 37
