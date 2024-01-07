When the Washington Capitals square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Max Pacioretty light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Pacioretty score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pacioretty 2022-23 stats and insights

Pacioretty scored in two of five games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He did not play against the Kings last season.

He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.

Pacioretty's shooting percentage last season was 18.8%. He averaged 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.