Can we anticipate Martin Fehervary lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 22:35 Away W 4-3 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 2:18 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

