When Logan Thomas takes the field for the Washington Commanders in their Week 18 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas' 54 grabs have turned into 487 yards (32.5 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 76 times.

Thomas has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 3 1 7 0 Week 16 @Jets 6 5 36 1 Week 17 49ers 4 3 20 0

