Logan Thomas will be up against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thomas has totaled 487 receiving yards on 54 catches with four touchdowns this campaign, averaging 32.5 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Cowboys

Thomas vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Cowboys allow 190.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have given up 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in the NFL.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in eight of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has been targeted on 76 of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (12.5% target share).

He has 487 receiving yards on 76 targets to rank 104th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (10.8% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Thomas (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 13.6% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

