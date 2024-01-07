Washington Commanders receiver John Bates has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 190.9 per game.

Bates has 19 receptions (while being targeted 27 times) for 151 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per game.

Bates vs. the Cowboys

Bates vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 27.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 27.7 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 190.9 passing yards per game allowed by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is 10th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (20 total passing TDs).

Commanders Player Previews

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-105)

Bates Receiving Insights

Bates, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bates has received 4.4% of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (27 targets).

He has picked up 5.6 yards per target (151 yards on 27 targets).

Having played 13 games this year, Bates has not had a TD reception.

Bates has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.5% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts).

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

