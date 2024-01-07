Can we count on Joel Edmundson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 6-2 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:49 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

