Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lapierre stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Lapierre has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Lapierre has no points on the power play.
- Lapierre averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Lapierre recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|8:26
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|9:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 6-0
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
