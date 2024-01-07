On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Lapierre has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Lapierre averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 6-2 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 8:26 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

