Sunday's contest at Bob Carpenter Center has the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-8) matching up with the Hampton Pirates (0-11) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 72-55 victory, as our model heavily favors Delaware.

The Pirates dropped their last game 72-57 against Drexel on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 72, Hampton 55

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Pirates haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Hampton is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Aisha Dabo: 6.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Cheyenne Talbot: 7.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 32.4 FG% Le'Asia Foreman: 3.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.0 FG%

3.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.0 FG% Amyah Reaves: 4.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 22.2 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates have a -203 scoring differential, falling short by 18.5 points per game. They're putting up 48.7 points per game, 356th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 249th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.