The Duquesne Dukes (7-6) will host the George Mason Patriots (10-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network Canada

George Mason vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Patriots score 6.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Dukes allow (67.5).

When it scores more than 67.5 points, George Mason is 9-2.

Duquesne has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.2 points.

The Dukes score 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 59.5 the Patriots allow.

Duquesne has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

When George Mason allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 7-1.

The Dukes are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Patriots allow to opponents (37.4%).

The Patriots shoot 38.9% from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Dukes allow.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Zahirah Walton: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Nekhu Mitchell: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

George Mason Schedule