George Mason vs. Duquesne January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's A-10 schedule includes the Duquesne Dukes (6-6) against the George Mason Patriots (9-2), at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
George Mason vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
George Mason Players to Watch
- Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zahirah Walton: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nekhu Mitchell: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Megan McConnell: 13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Naelle: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ayanna Townsend: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
