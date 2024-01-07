Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a bet on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in five of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kuznetsov has a point in 10 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Kuznetsov has an assist in six of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

