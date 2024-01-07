Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. If you're thinking about a bet on Strome against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Dylan Strome vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Strome has a goal in 11 games this year out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Strome has a point in 18 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Strome has an assist in nine of 37 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 37 Games 3 23 Points 1 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

