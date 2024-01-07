Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
Will Dylan Strome light the lamp when the Washington Capitals square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Strome stats and insights
- Strome has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|11:30
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.