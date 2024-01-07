Will Dylan Strome light the lamp when the Washington Capitals square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • Strome has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 15:19 Home L 6-2
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

