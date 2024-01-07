Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 22-6

11-5 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: L 70-68 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 20-8

10-6 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: L 81-77 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee

@ Middle Tennessee Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-5

12-3 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: W 70-68 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

9-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: W 70-63 vs Florida International

Next Game

Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Sam Houston

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 13-16

8-8 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 81-77 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UTEP

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

9-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: W 74-69 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. New Mexico State

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 8-19

7-9 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 63-53 vs UTEP

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Florida International

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 6-24

5-11 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 70-63 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 5-24

6-9 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 84-47 vs Reinhardt

Next Game