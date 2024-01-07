Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Curtis Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Washington Commanders' Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Samuel's stats can be found below.
Rep Curtis Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Samuel has been targeted 87 times and has 60 catches for 598 yards (10.0 per reception) and four TDs, plus six carries for 24 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Commanders.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Rakim Jarrett
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|87
|60
|598
|250
|4
|10.0
Samuel Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|4
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|4
|4
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|6
|2
|6
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|12
|9
|100
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|65
|0
|Week 15
|@Rams
|9
|5
|41
|2
|Week 16
|@Jets
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|4
|3
|33
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.