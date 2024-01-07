Can we count on Connor McMichael lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in seven of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, and has scored one goal.
  • McMichael has scored one goal on the power play.
  • McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-2
1/3/2024 Devils 1 1 0 12:49 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

