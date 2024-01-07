The Washington Commanders (4-12) head into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField on a seven-game losing streak.

Cowboys and Commanders betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 13 46.5 -900 +600

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played 10 games this season that have had more than 46.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Washington's outings this season is 42.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-9-1).

The Commanders have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won three (25%) of those contests.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has had an average of 46.0 points in their games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cowboys have compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 12 times this season. They've gone 11-1.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.4 3 19.1 5 46.0 6 16 Commanders 19.9 23 30 32 42.7 10 16

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

Offensively, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). Defensively, they are also worse (32.4 points conceded per game) than overall (30).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 166 points this season (10.3 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 161 points (10.1 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Dallas has not hit the over.

The Cowboys have fared better in divisional contests, as they've averaged 8.6 more points against teams in their division (38 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.4 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've given up 13.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 19.1 points per game in all games.

The Cowboys have put up a total of 166 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by opponents by 161 total points (10.1 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.6 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.9 23.9 ATS Record 6-9-1 0-6-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 0-4 3-5

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.0 45.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.5 25.8 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-2-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.