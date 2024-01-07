The Washington Commanders (4-12) take a seven-game losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. Dallas is a 13-point favorite. For this matchup, the total has been set at 46 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found in this article before they meet the Commanders. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-13) 46 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-13.5) 46.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Washington vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Washington has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Commanders are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs this year.

Washington has played 16 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.

Dallas has gone 9-7-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 13-point favorite or greater this year.

Dallas games have gone over the point total on eight of 16 occasions (50%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.