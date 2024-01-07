The Washington Commanders (4-12) head into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField on a seven-game losing streak.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders score 19.9 points per game, comparable to the 19.1 the Cowboys allow.

The Commanders collect only 13.9 more yards per game (321.1) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (307.2).

This year Washington averages 96.4 rushing yards per game, 19.9 fewer than Dallas allows (116.3).

The Commanders have turned the ball over 29 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (23).

Commanders Home Performance

The Commanders score fewer points at home (16.9 per game) than they do overall (19.9), and allow more (33.4 per game) than overall (30).

At home, the Commanders accumulate fewer yards (316 per game) than they do overall (321.1). But they also allow fewer at home (361) than overall (385.8).

Washington accumulates fewer passing yards at home (218.3 per game) than it does overall (224.7), but it also allows fewer at home (232.6 per game) than overall (259.3).

The Commanders accumulate more rushing yards at home (97.7 per game) than they do overall (96.4), but they also give up more (128.4 per game) than overall (126.5).

At home the Commanders convert more third downs (39.5%) than overall (36.4%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.3%) than overall (40.7%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles L 28-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at New York L 30-28 CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco L 27-10 FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.