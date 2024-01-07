How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (4-12) head into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField on a seven-game losing streak.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders score 19.9 points per game, comparable to the 19.1 the Cowboys allow.
- The Commanders collect only 13.9 more yards per game (321.1) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (307.2).
- This year Washington averages 96.4 rushing yards per game, 19.9 fewer than Dallas allows (116.3).
- The Commanders have turned the ball over 29 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (23).
Commanders Home Performance
- The Commanders score fewer points at home (16.9 per game) than they do overall (19.9), and allow more (33.4 per game) than overall (30).
- At home, the Commanders accumulate fewer yards (316 per game) than they do overall (321.1). But they also allow fewer at home (361) than overall (385.8).
- Washington accumulates fewer passing yards at home (218.3 per game) than it does overall (224.7), but it also allows fewer at home (232.6 per game) than overall (259.3).
- The Commanders accumulate more rushing yards at home (97.7 per game) than they do overall (96.4), but they also give up more (128.4 per game) than overall (126.5).
- At home the Commanders convert more third downs (39.5%) than overall (36.4%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.3%) than overall (40.7%).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 28-20
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|L 30-28
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|San Francisco
|L 27-10
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
